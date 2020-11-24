Oakland to host drive through Christmas event where you can meet Santa safely

article

The Town of Oakland’s holiday celebrations will look a bit different this year due to precautions taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A special holiday drive through event, called “Santa’s Lane Drive Through Christmas,” is planned from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 and will have the "same spirit of giving without the physical gathering." the town says.

Vistors may greet Santa and his elves at Town Center Circle from the safety of their cars and will depart with a special gift "direct from the North Pole," while supplies last.

Families must line up in their vehicles at the West Orange Baptist Church at 200 S. Tubb. St., between 4 and 6:30 p.m. to participate in the event. Walk-ups and gatherings at the Town Center will not be permitted. Safety precautions will be in place for staff and volunteers, including masks, sanitizer and hand-washing stations.

With more than double the lights of previous years, families will be also be treated to a new and exciting display of twinkling lights illuminating Town Center Circle, Town Hall and the new Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center. A DJ will play festive music on the Center porch to get participants in the holiday spirit as they drive through Town.

Santa will mark his grand arrival in a one-horse open sleigh. His route will be posted at www.oaklandlf.gov and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OakTownUSA.

Information provided by the Town of Oakland.