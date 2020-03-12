NYC mayor declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency amid the growing outbreak of the novel coronavirus. More than 300 people in New York State are infected with the virus. Of them, nearly 100 are New York City residents, according to the latest count released by the state. There have been 42 new cases in the city in the past 24 hours.

De Blasio says the growing number of coronavirus cases in the city is "striking and troubling."

The mayor is once again calling on private businesses to encourage as many employees as possible to either work from home or work a staggered schedule to ease crowding on mass transit. He also said that certain employees at city government agencies will be working from home.

Gatherings of 500 or more people have been banned until further notice. That means Broadway shows, many concerts, and sporting events are on hiatus. The Metropolitan Opera canceled performances and rehearsals through March 31. Carnegie Hall is closing for all public events through the end of March. Billy Joel rescheduled two spring concerts at Madison Square Garden until later in the year.

