Man publicly shaming beer can litter bugs with phone number to AA group posted on sign

A makeshift sign caught people's attention in an Oviedo neighborhood. Residents believe it was in response to people repeatedly throwing empty beer cans and liquor bottles on the side of the road.

"I think a lot of people will think twice before they throw their trash out," said Greg Seim, who lives by the section of Pine Ave.

He sponsors the section of road, with an Adopt-A-Road sign in his family's name. Seim passed by recently and noticed someone added a cardboard sign on top of it reading, "Every day! Please call AA," followed by the number for a local Alcoholics Anonymous chapter.

Attached to the sign are beer cans and liquor bottles found on the side of the road. Seim says the community has come together to pick up pounds of trash, but it's still a problem.

He says the bigger concern us someone is drinking and driving in their neighborhood.

"There’s a school right down the road, so we’ve got lots of kids, we’ve got the bike trail right down there, lots of traffic and somebody’s drinking and driving in the area," Seim said. It’s a bad spot to be doing it."