Brevard Zoo's Sulawesi babirusa piglets make first visits to habitat

Have you ever met a Sulawesi babirusa piglet? Well, you will soon have your chance to greet not one, but two new members of this vulnerable species.

Brevard Zoo said the piglets were born on May 18 to six-year-old mom, "Piggy," and dad, "Meru." Zoo staff said they are unsure of their sexes at this time, but both babies appear healthy and alert.

The twins are the second and third offspring born to Meru and Piggy. Back in August 2018, the pair welcomed Java. Java was transferred to another facility so that his parents could have the opportunity to breed again.

While every Zoo birth is celebrated, this one is extra special for us as these two piglets add to the population of this vulnerable species. North Sulawesi babirusas, found in forests on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, are deemed vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to habitat loss and human hunting.