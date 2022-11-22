North Carolina helicopter crash leaves 2 dead, authorities say

article

Two people have died in a helicopter crash near a North Carolina interstate highway, authorities said.

Mecklenburg County EMS service said on Twitter Tuesday that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area. It wasn't immediately clear if those killed were onboard the aircraft or if there were other injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that two people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter. Authorities said two people were onbard.

"The pilot is a hero in my eyes," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted. "Witnesses indicated that the pilot made diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives. Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in the incident."



The FAA also said that it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation.

The crash shut down southbound lanes of the Interstate, the Charlotte Observer reported.



