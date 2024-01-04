'Non-survivable' fire engulfs Orange County home near Pine Hills in early morning blaze, firefighters say

Firefighters responded to a "non-survivable" fire that engulfed about 90% of a home near Pine Hills early Thursday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

When firefighters responded to the 1,300- to 1,400-square-foot home on stilts in the 30 block of North Pine Hills Road just after 6:30 a.m. , they said fire was coming out of the roof and 90% of it was on fire.

The fire has since been put out, but the building is expected to be "non-survivable," officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Orange County Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed, and the State Fire Marshal is investigating. No injuries or transports were reported.

Firefighters were not able to search the home because of "imminent collapse," officials said on X.

Gabrielle Parcaro captured a video of the fire from a nearby gas station which shows intense flames going up. You can watch the video in the player above.