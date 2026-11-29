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The Brief Officers were called to the 4200 block of Colony Way around 11:35 p.m. on November 28 following reports of a cutting. Officers found an adult male suffering from serious injuries who later died at the hospital, while an adult female was discovered deceased inside the residence. 22-year-old Jadon Demal Neston, was taken into custody at the scene



Orlando police are investigating a deadly incident that left two adults dead Saturday night, with a 22-year-old man now facing two counts of first-degree murder, officials say.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers were called to the 4200 block of Colony Way around 11:35 p.m. on November 28 following reports of a cutting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from serious injuries who later died at the hospital, while an adult female was discovered deceased inside the residence.

Police say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jadon Demal Neston, was taken into custody at the scene. After further investigation, homicide detectives determined there was probable cause to charge Neston with two counts of first-degree murder.

Neston was later booked into the Orange County Jail.

Investigators say preliminary findings indicate the incident was domestic violence-related.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the deadly incident or the relationship between the suspect and the two victims. The motive and circumstances surrounding the killings remain unclear as the investigation continues.