No Script, No Problem: Winter Park seniors find their light with Stage 55 comedy improv group

They say age is just a number and a group of seniors in Winter Park is proving it one laugh at a time.

What we know:

A group of Winter Park seniors --ages 55 and up -- take part in weekly comedy improv.

Stage 55, a program through Central Florida Community Arts, brings seniors together each week to try improv comedy.

There is no script and no plan. Just creativity, connection, and a lot of laughter.

Members meet every Friday to practice improv exercises that encourage quick thinking and teamwork. The room is filled with laughter and moments that don’t always go as planned.

"Part of it is not knowing what to expect from week to week," said Stage 55 member Leo Holzenthal. "That’s what makes it fun."

No Pressure, Just Have Fun.

Forget a line? Lose a character? Break into laughter?

That is all part of the process.Members say audiences expect mistakes and often enjoy them the most.

"We mess up frequently," Holzenthal said. "And that’s okay."

Staying active, creative, and connected

Stage 55 started in 2018 with script reading and has grown to include writing, acting, and improv.

"We believe in stages for all people," said Sara with Central Florida Community Arts. "From as young as four all the way up to 90."

Advice from a 90-year-old member

Nearly 90-year-old Jean Witherington says the group helps her stay connected and confident.

"To live, you need to keep busy," she said. "And the first thing you should do every morning is laugh at yourself."

She says the group is welcoming and a place where nerves do not last long.

Breaking stereotypes

Improv teacher Anthony Francis says Stage 55 challenges expectations about aging.

"Improv makes you a shinier, bolder version of who you already are," he said. After 12 weeks of rehearsals, the group performs live, proving you are never too old to try something new.

Watch Stage 55 perform

Stage 55’s next show, "Betsey Ross and Friends: History As It Never Happened," runs April 11 and 12 at St. John Church in Winter Park.

Tickets are available through the Central Florida Community Arts website.