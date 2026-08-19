85 dogs, 11 horses rescued from Lake County property suspected as puppy mill

The Brief Lake County deputies rescued 85 dogs and found 11 horses at a Groveland property where animals were allegedly living in poor conditions. The influx is the largest canine impound in county shelter history, straining a facility already caring for about 150 animals. No charges have been filed as investigators await veterinary assessments.



Lake County deputies rescued 85 dogs from a Groveland home where authorities say the animals were living in waste and needed medical attention, placing additional strain on the county’s already busy animal shelter.

Deputies also found 11 horses at the property on Sharon Road. Authorities said a foul odor could be detected from the street.

What they're saying:

The dogs, all small breeds, were found in varying conditions, according to Lake County Animal Shelter Director Whitney Boylston.

"Everything from appearing perfectly healthy to being underweight, maybe having some dermatitis, things like that," Boylston said.

The animals were transported to the Lake County Animal Shelter, which was already caring for about 150 animals. Officials described the rescue as the largest canine impound in the shelter’s history.

"To suddenly have 85 additional dogs show up on our doorstep, that is an enormous strain," Boylston said.

The shelter established a temporary off-site area to process and examine the dogs. They are not yet available for adoption while officials evaluate their health and needs.

Shelter officials are encouraging residents to adopt animals already available to help free up space and resources for the new arrivals.

Officials have not provided an update on the condition of the horses or said whether they were removed from the property.

What's next:

No charges have been filed. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active as authorities await veterinary assessments.