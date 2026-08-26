NHC: Invest 96L could become tropical depression in Atlantic

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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking one disturbance in the Atlantic, known as Invest 96L. It is located west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and is tracking west across the Atlantic. Development odds have been reduced from high to medium – and now sit at 60%.



The National Hurricane Center said a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, known as Invest 96L, could become a tropical depression over the next couple of days.

Tracking Invest 96L

What we know:

The disturbance is located west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is traveling west across the tropical Atlantic, where conditions may allow it to develop further. However, by the weekend, conditions are considered to be less favorable.

On Tuesday, the NHC had listed development odds as high. As of Wednesday, those odds have been reduced to medium, or 60%.

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What happened to Invest 95L?

The NHC is no longer tracking the disturbance known as 95L, near the Bahamas. That system was expected to enter cooler waters, ending its development chances.

Dolly is the next name on the tropical storm list

So far, there have been three short-lived tropical storms during the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season: Arthur, Bertha, and Cristobal.

The next name on the list is Dolly.

While the storm names rotate every six years and are decided by the World Meteorological Organization (and not named after anyone specifically), Dolly has extra special meaning this week following the death of country legend Dolly Parton.

Parton died Tuesday morning following a "brief battle with cancer," according to a statement from her publicist. She was 80.