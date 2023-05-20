Miami Dolphins player hosts business summit at New Smyrna Beach High School for students

Miami Dolphins running back, Raheem Mostert hosted a business summit at New Smyrna Beach High School on Friday.

"It’s a match made in heaven right now for me to do something like this. To give back," Mostert told FOX 35.

Mostert brought in several speakers, ranging from a lawyer to an accountant and even a custom suit designer. Everyone on the panel in some way is involved in professional sports.

But they all took different paths.



That was the main message during the nearly hour-long assembly, where the school’s entire junior class and football team were in attendance.

"Very eye-opening. It was just crazy that it’s possible. Like where they came from and everything is unbelievable," freshman football player, Brison Sullivan said.

"There’s a lot of opportunities out there that a lot of people are unaware of, and because publicity pushes you, hey you have to be a professional athlete. You’re a professional this or that. There’s a million different ways to make a living," celebrity custom suit designer David Alan said.

Mostert’s Wave of Success Foundation hosted the business summit. He and his wife created the non-profit last year and have already thrown several events.

Mostert hopes at least one thing the panelists said, sticks with the students.

"Somebody can literally hear you. You don’t know if they received the message or not. But you want to make sure that they do get a message across," Mostert said.