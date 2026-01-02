Florida man catches fire in efforts to stay warm on New Year’s Day, police say

The Brief A Florida man caught on fire while attempting to stay warm on New Year's Day, police said. The Longwood Police Department responded to a fire in a wooded area on Jan. 1. A bystander helped put out the fire on the man's clothing, and he was transported to a medical facility for treatment, police reported.



A Florida man is recovering after he caught on fire while trying to keep warm in a Longwood wooded area, officials said.

What we know:

The Longwood Police Department responded to a wooded area off of West Warren Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Jan. 1, regarding reports of a man who was on fire.

Police said video and physical evidence suggests that the man lit a fire in the woods to keep warm. The fire – which was originally contained to a small area – quickly grew larger, and the man's clothes caught on fire, the department said.

Once the man stepped out of the woods, a bystander helped put out the fire on his clothing, police said.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they treated the man while other personnel put out the fire in the woods.

The man was transported to a local medical facility and is in stable condition, police reported.

What we don't know:

The man's injuries are not known at this time.