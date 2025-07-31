New TSA 'Families on the Fly' lanes ease travel for parents at MCO, other airports

The Brief The TSA has launched dedicated lanes for families with kids 12 and under at MCO. No PreCheck enrollment is required, with discounted rates for families coming soon. The program is set to expand to several other U.S. airports in coming months.



Traveling with young children can be stressful, but a new initiative at Orlando International Airport (MCO) aims to make the process a bit smoother for parents.

What we know:

The Transportation Security Administration has launched a new initiative called "Families on the Fly" at Orlando International Airport (MCO), offering dedicated security lanes for travelers with children aged 12 and under.

The program is designed to reduce stress for parents and ease congestion at standard security lines. Enrollment in TSA PreCheck is not required to use the family lanes, though discounted PreCheck rates for families will be offered soon.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear when the discounted TSA PreCheck fees for families will officially launch, and whether the program will eventually expand to all TSA-serviced airports nationwide. TSA has also not detailed how long the pilot phase will last or whether it will assess passenger feedback before wider implementation.

The backstory:

The TSA has been working to improve the passenger experience, particularly for families, amid growing travel demand and airport congestion. "Families on the Fly" is one of several recent hospitality-focused initiatives aimed at making air travel smoother at more than 400 airports across the U.S.

Timeline:

The program has already launched at MCO and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT). Future rollouts are planned for John Wayne Orange County Airport (SNA), Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Charleston International (CHS), Jacksonville International (JAX), Rhode Island T. F. Green (PVD), Luis Muñoz Marín International (SJU), and Tampa International (TPA). Additional airports are expected to be added in the coming months.

What they're saying:

The "Families on the Fly" lanes are designed to reduce wait times and ease the strain of navigating airport security with kids in tow.

"We understand that air travel can be challenging, especially for parents managing strollers, diaper bags, and young kids, "said TSA Federal Security Director for Orlando Pete Garcia. "This program goes beyond convenience; it’s about addressing the unique needs of traveling families to provide a smoother, more supportive experience at our security checkpoints."

It's welcome news for travelers.

"It’s extremely stressful. There’s lots of stuff— we've got all the iPads, and the teddies, and all that kind of stuff," said parent Adam Luper, who was visiting Orlando from the United Kingdom.

"When the line is shorter, it makes it easier for the parents," said Fanta Kaba, a parent from New York who was traveling through MCO.

Michael Silata, the TSA’s assistant federal security director in Orlando, said the airport was an ideal location to launch the program.

"This dedicated lane helps to ease the traveling public when they come through and, at the same time, really adds value when they travel through the airport," he added.

The family lanes are open to any travelers accompanied by children 12 or younger and do not require TSA PreCheck enrollment. In addition, the agency says it will soon offer special rates on TSA PreCheck for families as part of the initiative.

What's next:

"Families on the Fly" will roll out at select airports, including Charleston International Airport (CHS), Jacksonville International (JAX), Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), and Tampa International Airport (TPA) with additional airports slated for addition in the coming months.

TSA officials say the program will continue expanding to other locations.