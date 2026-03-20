New Smyrna Beach city vehicle hits 2 pedestrians, officials say

The Brief Two pedestrians were injured Friday after they were hit by a New Smyrna Beach public works vehicle, according to officials. The crash happened at the intersection of 27th Avenue and South Atlantic Avenue. Both pedestrians were taken to a hospital for treatment.



Two pedestrians were injured Friday after they were hit by a New Smyrna Beach public works vehicle, according to officials.

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The crash happened at the intersection of 27th Avenue and South Atlantic Avenue.

The public works vehicle, a Ford F-250, was traveling eastbound on 27th Avenue, according to Florida Highway Patrol. As the driver, a 23-year-old employee, attempted to turn left onto South Atlantic Avenue, the vehicle hit two people who were in the crosswalk, officials said.

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One of the pedestrians, a 70-year-old man from Minnesota, was airlifted to Halifax Daytona Hospital with critical injuries, according to FHP. The other pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman from Minnesota, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, according to FHP.

The city said it is cooperating with FHP and the agency's investigation into the crash.

No other details have been released.