New Smyrna Beach neighbors self-fund natural seawall to fight erosion, rebuild dunes

The Brief Oceanfront property owners are paying out of pocket to build a coquina rock seawall designed to reduce erosion and restore dunes. The project comes after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole destroyed existing dunes and damaged properties. Homeowners say the natural design could offer a long-term alternative to traditional seawalls along Florida’s coast.



A group of oceanfront property owners in New Smyrna Beach are taking coastal protection into their own hands, funding the construction of a natural seawall designed to defend against erosion while helping rebuild the shoreline.

The project uses coquina rock – a material native to Florida – arranged in a sloped formation. Unlike traditional vertical seawalls, which can intensify erosion by reflecting wave energy, the design is intended to absorb and disperse waves while trapping sand over time.

What we know:

The effort comes after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole severely damaged the coastline, wiping out dunes that once served as a natural barrier and leaving homes vulnerable to future storms.

Oceanfront property owners are paying out of pocket to build a coquina rock seawall designed to reduce erosion and restore dunes.

To move forward, the group navigated a multistep approval process involving city, state and county agencies. The design also had to meet environmental requirements, including protection for sea turtle nesting areas.

Homeowners say the project is comparable in cost to a traditional seawall but requires more coordination and planning due to the placement of the rock. They hope the approach not only protects their properties but also contributes to long-term beach resiliency by encouraging dune regrowth.

What they're saying:

Homeowners said the goal is to find a balance between protection and preservation.

"We wanted to build something native to Florida that looks beautiful and will protect our property at the same time," Teri Corbett said.

They also hope the project could influence how others approach coastal protection in the future.

Oceanfront property owners are paying out of pocket to build a coquina rock seawall designed to reduce erosion and restore dunes.

"We want to make it something we will be proud of and, hopefully, people will look at as something they want to do in the future versus building a straight up and down sea wall," Corbett said.

At its core, homeowners said, the effort is about doing things differently and more sustainably.

"We’re trying to go about it in the right and responsible way, to give people alternatives to how it’s always been done versus how it could be done – we want a big dune," Corbett said.

Oceanfront property owners are paying out of pocket to build a coquina rock seawall designed to reduce erosion and restore dunes.

What's next:

Construction is expected to wrap up by May 1, ahead of sea turtle nesting season. Once completed, the structure will be monitored to see how effectively it captures sand and supports the natural rebuilding of dunes.

Nearby beach re-nourishment efforts are also ongoing, with sand being pumped onto the shoreline to further restore the coast.