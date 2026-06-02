New Rotary Club Rescue Tubes spark concern, confusion for beachgoers: 'Makes no sense'

The Brief The Rotary Club has just finished installing new yellow rescue tubes in Cocoa Beach. In some areas, there are now two totally different rescue devices side-by-side on the beach. Beachgoers are concerned the new devices could put rescuers in danger.



Newly installed ocean rescue devices are sparking confusion and safety concerns along the Space Coast.

Bright yellow rescue tubes were recently installed in Cocoa Beach by the Rotary Club, but beachgoers are worried a lack of public understanding could lead to dangerous situations in the surf.

New rescue devices

The new, bright yellow rescue tubes were installed along the sand by the Cocoa Beach Rotary Club. They’re designed to assist struggling swimmers, but they function very differently from the traditional life rings people are used to seeing.

Unlike standard throw-and-tow devices, these yellow rescue tubes require a Good Samaritan to physically swim out into the ocean to reach a drowning victim.

Directions printed directly on the devices instruct beachgoers that they should only use the tube if they are a strong swimmer, even going so far as to encourage the use of swim fins if they happen to have them readily available.

Beachgoer's concerns

For many locals and beachside business managers, the new additions are causing more confusion than comfort. The biggest concern is that untrained rescuers could quickly find themselves in over their heads, turning a single-person rescue into a double drowning.

"It’s just very confusing for our guests," said Penny Cossich, a property manager at the Beach Island Resort.

Stephen Baker, a local beachgoer and surf instructor, agreed, noting that the mechanics of the tube are inherently risky for the general public. "It makes no sense whatsoever," Baker said. "It’s going to get people in trouble if they take that yellow thing out."

The primary critique stems from how these tubes contrast with the existing "Drown Zero" rescue rings that have sat on Cocoa Beach for years.

"The Drown Zero device says 'throw, don’t go,' and a life ring—everyone knows what a life ring is for," Cossich explained. "We’re afraid that more people are going to drown because they don’t know how to use the device, [and] it’s going to bring both of them down."

Official's response

When asked to demonstrate how the new yellow rescue tubes safely operate, Cocoa Beach city officials said the project was being run by the Rotary Club.

In a statement to FOX 35, a city spokesperson said:

"... We will not be able to assist with a demonstration of the life rings, as they are devices being placed by the Cocoa Beach Rotary. I would recommend reaching out to them directly to see if they would be available for an interview to explain the program, the purpose of the life rings, and how they are used."

FOX 35 reached out to the Cocoa Beach Rotary Club for comment and a demonstration. While no representatives were available to meet for an on-camera interview, the club provided a link to an instructional video and released the following statement:

"We have been working with the Rescue Tube Foundation on this project, as they have been placing rescue tube stations on beaches since 2010 and Florida beaches since 2016."

Concerned residents and local stakeholders say they aren't dropping the issue. Some plan to attend upcoming city council meetings to voice their fears to local leaders before the summer crowds peak.