New report details deadly alligator attack at Lake Kissimmee State Park

New details have emerged about a fatal alligator attack that killed a woman while she was canoeing with her husband at Lake Kissimmee State Park in May, an incident that drew national attention.

A newly released 56-page investigative report details the moments leading up to the attack, saying the couple’s canoe passed directly over an 11-foot alligator in approximately two feet of water, startling the animal.

According to the report, the alligator thrashed, capsized the canoe and bit the woman on her torso. Her husband attempted to fight the animal and briefly managed to free her before the alligator whipped its tail, knocking him off his feet.

"The canoe went over top of the gator, and it scared it," said Brandon Fisher, a spokesperson for Gatorland.

Investigators said the alligator then seized the woman again, performed a death roll and swam away with her in its mouth. She was later found dead. The alligator was captured by wildlife officials and euthanized.

Fisher said large alligators can remain hidden even in shallow water.

"That size alligator can fully submerge in that amount of water, and you never see it," he said.

While fatal alligator attacks are rare in Florida, officials urge caution around the reptiles. "There’s only been 31 fatalities since 1948," Fisher said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises people to swim only in designated areas, remain alert while boating or fishing — especially at dawn and dusk when alligators are most active — and keep pets away from the water’s edge.

"Alligators are opportunistic feeders," Fisher said. "If it’s easier for them to get their food, like a dog on a leash or a cat, they’re going to go after that."