New manta ray species discovered off off the coast of Florida

The Brief Researchers just found and documented a new species of manta ray off the coast of Florida. This discovery means there are now three types of known manta rays in the world. Work is underway with scientists at the Marine Megafauna Foundation to learn even more about the gentle giant.



Marine researchers have identified a new species of manta ray off the coast of Florida, marking only the third known manta ray species in the world.

What we know:

After nearly 20 years of research, scientists say they’ve successfully identified and documented a brand-new manta ray species that lives in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Marine Megafauna Foundation in Florida has been leading the way, scouring the sea trying to find and document the new species. The new species is very similar to the other two already-established manta rays but has differences in genes, their skin and teeth.

The animals are endangered across the world because of fisheries, boat strikes and getting tangled in fishing gear. Scientists want to see more awareness brought to conservation efforts to help animals across the world survive.

What they're saying:

Scientists who have been researching the animal for years in Florida are trying to learn all they can about the new species.

"We’re looking at tiny differences like differences in the shape of their skin and the number of their teeth," said Jessica Pate, who’s the lead scientist for the Florida Manta Project.

What's next:

Researchers say they will continue studying the new species in hopes of better understanding its behavior, migration patterns and role in the ocean ecosystem.

