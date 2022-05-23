New Florida program gives critical workers down payment assistance, lower mortgage rates on first homes

article

Public servants and critical workers across Florida now have more resources to buy their first home thanks to a new program announced by Governor Ron DeSantis Monday.

The Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program will give Floridians in more than 50 professions down payment assistance for their first homes.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans will be eligible for the $100 million program, which begins June 1.

The program is administered by the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) and has the most inclusive eligibility of all Florida Housing down payment assistance programs, according to the governor’s office.

Eligible Floridians will be able to access lower than market rates on FHA, VA, RD, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac first mortgage, reduced upfront fees, no origination points or discount points and down payment and closing cost assistance. Borrowers may also receive up to 5% of the first mortgage loan amount (maximum of $25,000) in down payment and closing cost assistance. For full details, visit www.floridahousing.org/hometownheroes.

According to the governor’s office, homebuyers must connect with a participating loan officer, have a minimum credit score of 640, provide certification for one of the eligible occupations, and meet the income threshold for their county to participate in the program.

View the full list of eligible workers available here.

