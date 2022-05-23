New Florida program gives critical workers down payment assistance, lower mortgage rates on first homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Public servants and critical workers across Florida now have more resources to buy their first home thanks to a new program announced by Governor Ron DeSantis Monday.
The Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program will give Floridians in more than 50 professions down payment assistance for their first homes.
Law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans will be eligible for the $100 million program, which begins June 1.
The program is administered by the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) and has the most inclusive eligibility of all Florida Housing down payment assistance programs, according to the governor’s office.
Eligible Floridians will be able to access lower than market rates on FHA, VA, RD, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac first mortgage, reduced upfront fees, no origination points or discount points and down payment and closing cost assistance. Borrowers may also receive up to 5% of the first mortgage loan amount (maximum of $25,000) in down payment and closing cost assistance. For full details, visit www.floridahousing.org/hometownheroes.
According to the governor’s office, homebuyers must connect with a participating loan officer, have a minimum credit score of 640, provide certification for one of the eligible occupations, and meet the income threshold for their county to participate in the program.
View the full list of eligible workers available here.
Advertisement
- Sworn Law Enforcement Officer
- Certified Correction Officer
- Correctional Probation Officer
- Juvenile Detention Officer
- Juvenile Probation Officer
- Firefighter
- Certified Paramedic
- Certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
- 911 Public Safety Communicator
- Classroom Teacher
- Career Specialist (educator)
- Librarian/Media Specialist
- School Counselor
- Social Worker
- School Psychologist
- Licensed Childcare Operator (Owner of Childcare Facility)
- Childcare Instructor *(employed by a LICENSED childcare facility or REGISTERED or LICENSED home childcare provider)
- Registered Nurse (RN)
- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN)
- Home Health Aide *(employed by a LICENSED home health agency)
- Physician
- Physician Assistant
- Anesthesiologist
- Certified Medical Assistant
- Acupuncturist
- Osteopathic Physician
- Chiropractic Physician
- Podiatric Physician
- Pharmacist
- Pharmacy Technician
- Dentist
- Dental Hygienist
- Certified Nurse Midwife
- Speech Language Pathologist or Audiologist
- Speech-Language Pathology Assistant or Speech Language Audiologist Assistant
- Nursing Home Administrator
- Occupational Therapist
- Occupational Therapist Assistant
- Respiratory Therapist
- Licensed Dietician or Nutritionist
- Licensed Nutrition Counselor
- Athletic Trainer
- Prosthetist Orthotist
- Prosthetist
- Orthotic Fitter
- Orthotic Fitter Assistant
- Electrologist
- Massage Therapist
- Clinical Laboratory Personnel
- Phlebotomist
- Licensed Medical Physicist (X-Ray)
- Certified Basic X-Ray Machine Operator
- Certified Radiologic Technologist
- Certified Radiology Assistant
- Certified General Radiographer
- Specialty Technologist
- Optician
- Hearing Aid Specialist
- Physical Therapist
- Physical Therapist Assistant
- Psychologist
- Clinical Social Worker
- Marriage & Family Therapist
- Mental Health Counselor
- Veterinarian
- Veterinarian Assistant or Technician
- Active Military Personnel
- Veterans