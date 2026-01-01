New Florida laws in 2026 tackle animal abuse database, pet insurance, breast examination costs

Nearly 2,000 bills were filed during the 2025 legislative session – and more than 250 were passed by both the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives.

Most laws in Florida typically go into effect on July 1, others can sometimes begin in October or at the start of the new year. Here are a handful of laws that either go into effect or have parts of them that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Dexter's Law: Animal Cruelty Database (HB 255)

HB 255, also known as Dexter's Law, went into effect on July 1, 2025. The law increased penalties for specified offenses of aggravated animal cruelty. It also required the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to publish an online database with the names of anyone who pleaded guilty or no contest (nolo contender) to animal cruelty. The law required FDLE to post that database beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Click here to read the bill. Click here to view the database.

Pet Insurance & Wellness Programs (HB 655)

Pet insurance companies have to clearly explain to people applying for or holding pet insurance how they decide on claim payments. They also need to share any rules about required medical exams for pets. People buying pet insurance can look over their policies and cancel them within a certain time if they want.

Insurance companies can refuse to cover preexisting health problems, but they have to prove those conditions existed before. They can also set waiting periods for some illnesses or conditions, but not for accidents. After you buy a policy, the company can ask for a pet exam, but they can’t require one just to renew your policy. Finally, whether you qualify for pet insurance can’t depend on whether you take part in wellness programs or not.

Click here to read the bill.

Breast Examinations (SB 158)

Starting January 1, 2026, the state’s health insurance plans for employees won’t require you to pay any extra costs (like co-pays or deductibles) for diagnostic breast exams or additional breast exams. This means these exams will be fully covered without you having to share the cost.

Click here to read the bill.

Insurance Claims (SB 944)

Starting January 1, 2026, health insurance companies and HMOs will have only 12 months (instead of 30 months) to ask licensed psychologists to pay back any overpaid claims. This change means psychologists will have the same 12-month time limit as other health care providers, like doctors, chiropractors, and dentists.

Click here to read the bill.

Patient Refunds (SB 1508)

If a health care provider or facility finds out a patient paid too much, they must give the extra money back within 30 days. If they don’t, they could face disciplinary action or fines. However, this rule doesn’t apply to overpayments made by insurance companies—those are handled by different laws.

Click here to read bill.

The 2026 Legislative Session

The first day of the 2026 Legislative Session is Jan. 13, 2026. The last day of the regular session is March 13.