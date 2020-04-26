New drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Brevard County on Monday

Starting Monday, Brevard County is opening a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site.

The site will open at the Parrish Health and Fitness Center on 2210 Cheney Highway 50 in Titusville.

Testing is by appointment only and you can schedule one by calling 321-268-6139.

