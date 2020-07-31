Expand / Collapse search
Natural Light is offering a mobile-dorm for 1 college student to enjoy ‘freedoms of college’ from home

By Hyeji Suh
Natural Light is giving one college student a mobile dorm unit with a flat-screen TV, gaming system, WiFi and, of course, a semester’s worth of Natty Light beer.

NEW YORK - As more universities across the country announce campus closures and remote learning, college students are faced with the fact that the upcoming fall semester will be a much different one than ever before.

That’s why beer brand Natural Light is stepping in to provide one college student with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a “Nattified mobile dorm unit.”

The “Dorm from Home” consists of all the college staples a student may need for their remote semester, including a flat-screen TV, a gaming system, air conditioning, WiFi and, of course, a semester’s worth of Natty Light beer.

“Having to miss a semester on-campus is a devastating feeling for our fans,” said Daniel Blake, vice president of U.S. value brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We could never replace the full experience, but Dorm From Home will give a piece of the college lifestyle back to one lucky fan and more importantly, it’s a reminder to the full Natty community that the college experience is worth celebrating, no matter where you are.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and currently enrolled in a college or university in the U.S. To enter for a chance to win, students can post a photo on social media with #DormFromHome and #contest to make their case as to why they deserve their own space this semester.

The beer brand aims to select a winner with the most creative and convincing argument that “reflects the Natty Light personality and values.”

Natural Light is taking contest submissions through Aug. 18.