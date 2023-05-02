National Hurricane Preparedness Week 2023: Understanding forecast information

This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. The goal of this week is to inform residents about the risk of hurricanes and encourage them to make preparations ahead of the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tuesday's topic is Understand Forecast Information. Now is the time to know your alerts.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain. A watch gives enough lead time so those who need to set their plans in motion can do so.

A warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is occurring, imminent or likely. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.

If there is a storm, focus on the potential impacts, regardless of the storm size or category. It is important to know that deadly hazards can occur well outside the forecast cone.

During the hurricane season, rely on forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and the FOX 35 Storm Team.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs June 1 through November 30, 2023.