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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system moving north on the Southeast coast of the U.S. The disturbance is heading towards the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic The system has a low chance of becoming a tropical storm while it moves away from Florida.



A low pressure system is making its way upwards along the Southeast coast of the U.S.

Where is the distrubance going?

What we know:

The non-tropical pressure system is hundreds of miles away from Florida and is expected to approach a part of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic through the weekend, according to the National Hurricane System.

Dig deeper:

Currently, the system is sitting at a low 20% of becoming a subtropical or tropical storm.

Although those chances are low, it could still mean that northern states could experience gusty winds, dangerous surf, rip currents, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding.

Chances of development

By the numbers:

The disturbance has a low 10% chance of development in the next week.

What will this mean for Floridians?

Local perspective:

The system poses zero threat to Central Floridians as it moves away from the state.