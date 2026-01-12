NASA sets ISS departure for SpaceX Crew-11 astronauts after crew member 'medical situation'

article

The Brief Four astronauts with SpaceX's Crew-11 will return to Earth from the ISS on Wednesday, Jan. 14. This decision to send the astronauts home before their original planned return came after a crew member had a medical emergency. NASA had planned two spacewalks: Jan. 8 and Jan. 15.



NASA is preparing to send four astronauts onboard the International Space Station back to Earth on Wednesday.

What we know:

No later than Wednesday, Jan. 14, SpaceX's Crew-11 will begin their journey back home after conducting research onboard the ISS.

The departure is planned for Jan. 14 at 5 p.m., EST, pending weather conditions, NASA said.

The Dragon Endeavor spacecraft will leave the International Space Station with Pilot Mike Fincke, Commander Zena Cardman, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. Flight Engineer Chris Williams, who arrived on the ISS on Nov. 27, will remain onboard to support the station's operations and scientific efforts, Isaacman said.

During a Jan. 8 press conference, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the crew has completed the majority of their mission objectives. However, the astronauts are returning earlier than their original planned departure due to one of the crew members needing care for a "medical situation," NASA said.

The backstory:

NASA announced on Jan. 8 that four astronauts with SpaceX Crew-11 will return home before its expected departure after the agency decided to postpone its first spacewalk of the year outside the ISS. This decision came after NASA reported that one of the crew members experienced a "medical situation" working aboard the orbital laboratory. The astronaut – whose name has not been released for their privacy – is in stable condition.

Spacewalk 94 was set to start on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.

This spacewalk was planned to have two NASA astronauts, Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, install a solar array to provide more power to the orbital laboratory, including critical support of its safe and controlled de-orbit, NASA said.

Credit: NASA

How serious is the astronaut's condition?

NASA declined to share further information on the crew member's condition for their medical privacy. The astronaut has not been publicly identified.

The astronaut is stable and does not need immediate transport to Earth, however, the ISS doesn't have the "complete hardware" an emergency department has to complete a workup of a patient, Dr. James Polk, chief health and medical officer at NASA, said.

"The medical incident was sufficient enough that we were concerned about the astronaut that we would like to complete that work up. And, the best way to complete that workup is on the ground where we have a full suite of medical testing hardware," Polk said. "… We're erring on the side of caution."

NASA's plans for undocking

Wednesday, Jan. 14

3 p.m. – Hatch closure coverage begins

3:30 p.m. – Hatch closing

4:45 p.m. – Undocking coverage begins

5 p.m. – Undocking

Thursday, Jan. 15

2:15 a.m. – Return coverage begins

2:50 a.m. – Deorbit burn

3:40 a.m. – Splashdown

5:45 a.m. – Return to Earth media news conference

The ten International Space Station crew members representing both Expedition 73 and 74 pose for a portrait in the Kibo laboratory module after Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov (front right) handed over command of the orbital outpost to NASA astr Expand

Who are the four astronauts returning home?

Returning to Earth are four astronauts with SpaceX's Crew-11.

Flight Engineer Chris Williams, who arrived on the ISS on Nov. 27, will remain onboard to support the station's operations and scientific efforts, Isaacman said.

What's next:

Crew-12 is ready to launch as early as mid-February, Isaacman said. NASA is evaluating their timeline to include earlier launch opportunities, he said.