NASA sets ISS departure for SpaceX Crew-11 astronauts after crew member 'medical situation'
NASA is preparing to send four astronauts onboard the International Space Station back to Earth on Wednesday.
What we know:
No later than Wednesday, Jan. 14, SpaceX's Crew-11 will begin their journey back home after conducting research onboard the ISS.
The departure is planned for Jan. 14 at 5 p.m., EST, pending weather conditions, NASA said.
The Dragon Endeavor spacecraft will leave the International Space Station with Pilot Mike Fincke, Commander Zena Cardman, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. Flight Engineer Chris Williams, who arrived on the ISS on Nov. 27, will remain onboard to support the station's operations and scientific efforts, Isaacman said.
During a Jan. 8 press conference, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the crew has completed the majority of their mission objectives. However, the astronauts are returning earlier than their original planned departure due to one of the crew members needing care for a "medical situation," NASA said.
The backstory:
NASA announced on Jan. 8 that four astronauts with SpaceX Crew-11 will return home before its expected departure after the agency decided to postpone its first spacewalk of the year outside the ISS. This decision came after NASA reported that one of the crew members experienced a "medical situation" working aboard the orbital laboratory. The astronaut – whose name has not been released for their privacy – is in stable condition.
Spacewalk 94 was set to start on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.
This spacewalk was planned to have two NASA astronauts, Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, install a solar array to provide more power to the orbital laboratory, including critical support of its safe and controlled de-orbit, NASA said.
How serious is the astronaut's condition?
NASA declined to share further information on the crew member's condition for their medical privacy. The astronaut has not been publicly identified.
The astronaut is stable and does not need immediate transport to Earth, however, the ISS doesn't have the "complete hardware" an emergency department has to complete a workup of a patient, Dr. James Polk, chief health and medical officer at NASA, said.
"The medical incident was sufficient enough that we were concerned about the astronaut that we would like to complete that work up. And, the best way to complete that workup is on the ground where we have a full suite of medical testing hardware," Polk said. "… We're erring on the side of caution."
NASA's plans for undocking
Wednesday, Jan. 14
3 p.m. – Hatch closure coverage begins
3:30 p.m. – Hatch closing
4:45 p.m. – Undocking coverage begins
5 p.m. – Undocking
Thursday, Jan. 15
2:15 a.m. – Return coverage begins
2:50 a.m. – Deorbit burn
3:40 a.m. – Splashdown
5:45 a.m. – Return to Earth media news conference
Who are the four astronauts returning home?
Returning to Earth are four astronauts with SpaceX's Crew-11.
- Pilot Mike Fincke, NASA, was selected by NASA in 1996 and had served in multiple roles including, International Space Station capsule communicator (CAPCOM), Crew Procedures Team Lead, and member of the Crew Test Support Team in Russia, NASA said. Fincke was set to conduct the ISS's first spacewalk of 2026 – which would have been his tenth spacewalk – tying him as having the most spacewalks. Fincke has conducted nine spacewalks with a total of 48 hours and 37 minutes of EVA time.
- Commander Zena Cardman, NASA, joined NASA in 2017 – bringing her experience of geobiology and geochemical cycling in subsurface environments, NASA said. Before career as an astronaut, Cardman worked with NASA-supported field tests, including Pavilion Lake and BASALT, NASA said.
- Astronaut Kimiya Yui, JAXA, was selected by JAXA in 2009 and worked as a flight engineer onboard the ISS. He previously controlled robotics in the capture of "KOUNOTORI5 (HTV5)" and conducted Japanese and international scientific and medical experiments, JAXA said.
- Cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, Roscosmos, was selected in 2019 and served as a mission specialist for Crew-11 – his first spaceflight. Onboard the ISS, he worked to study Earth from space, including the solar system and outer reaches. Platonov is a former pilot and engineer from the Krasnodar Air Force Academy.
Flight Engineer Chris Williams, who arrived on the ISS on Nov. 27, will remain onboard to support the station's operations and scientific efforts, Isaacman said.
What's next:
Crew-12 is ready to launch as early as mid-February, Isaacman said. NASA is evaluating their timeline to include earlier launch opportunities, he said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).