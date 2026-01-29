NASA moves up Artemis II 'wet dress rehearsal' to beat cold weather

The Brief NASA is moving up a key Artemis II rocket test to avoid worsening cold weather at Kennedy Space Center. The wet dress rehearsal is now planned for Saturday and will simulate a full launch countdown. Officials say the test must be completed successfully before the crewed moon mission can proceed.



NASA is moving up a key test of its Artemis II rocket as unusually cold weather grips Central Florida, forcing officials to adjust schedules at Kennedy Space Center.

The region is expecting sub-freezing temperatures arriving on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Even colder air will arrive by Monday morning,

What is a wet dress rehearsal?

What we know:

The space agency now plans to conduct a wet dress rehearsal Saturday, instead of Monday, to avoid colder temperatures expected early next week.

The test will take place on Launch Pad 39B, where the Artemis II rocket remains stacked and ready.

The rehearsal involves fully fueling the rocket and running a simulated countdown to 33 seconds before launch. Engineers will also test emergency escape routes at the pad and gather performance data from the vehicle. NASA must successfully complete the rehearsal before clearing the mission for launch.

The rehearsal will count down to a simulated launch at 9 p.m. EST, but could run to approximately 1 a.m. if needed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether weather will continue to impact the timeline for launch or if other technicals issues are addressed before launch.

What technical issues need to be addressed?

Dig deeper:

With colder-than-normal temperatures expected in Florida, technicians are taking steps to protect critical systems supporting NASA’s Artemis program ahead of an upcoming crewed mission.

NASA said engineers are preparing environmental control systems to ensure the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket remain within required temperature ranges as a cold front moves across the state. Below-average temperatures are forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials are also addressing technical issues identified during recent preparations. During a test of the emergency egress system, the baskets designed to carry astronauts and pad workers away from the mobile launcher during an emergency failed to reach their intended endpoint inside the launch pad perimeter. NASA said the system’s brakes have since been adjusted to ensure the baskets fully descend.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

In addition, technicians will collect more samples from Orion’s potable water system after initial tests showed higher-than-expected levels of total organic carbon. Officials said further testing is needed to confirm the water is safe for crew consumption.

Meanwhile, the Artemis crew remains in quarantine in Houston, where they entered isolation on Jan. 23 as part of standard preflight health protocols.

When is Artemis II launching?

What's next:

Artemis II is scheduled to carry astronauts around the moon, marking the first crewed lunar mission in the Artemis program. The mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than February 6.