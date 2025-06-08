9 dogs killed in Altamonte Springs shed fire, officials say

article

The Brief Firefighters discovered two sheds fully engulfed in flames between residential homes on the property. According to officials, the flames were contained to the sheds, and no structural damage to nearby homes has been reported. Nine dogs were killed in the fire. According to officials, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, it was deemed electrical in nature.



Seminole County Fire Department units responded to a report of a fire on Broadway Street at 2:59 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered two sheds fully engulfed in flames between residential homes on the property. According to officials, the flames were contained to the sheds, and no structural damage to nearby homes has been reported.

Reports suggest that one of the sheds housed multiple dogs, officials confirmed 9 died in the blaze.

According to officials, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, it was deemed electrical in nature. The scene is under investigation.

