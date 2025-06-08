9 dogs killed in Altamonte Springs shed fire, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Fire Department units responded to a report of a fire on Broadway Street at 2:59 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered two sheds fully engulfed in flames between residential homes on the property. According to officials, the flames were contained to the sheds, and no structural damage to nearby homes has been reported.
Reports suggest that one of the sheds housed multiple dogs, officials confirmed 9 died in the blaze.
According to officials, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, it was deemed electrical in nature. The scene is under investigation.
The Source: This information came from a release provided by the Seminole County Fire Department on June 8, 2025.