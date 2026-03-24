Mount Dora begins rebuilding Donnelly Street after record flooding washed out section of road

The Brief Crews are set to begin rebuilding Donnelly Street in Mount Dora on Tuesday, according to city officials. A section of the road was washed out last year after storms caused record flooding. The reconstruction project is expected to be completed in May.



The reconstruction of Donnelly Street in Mount Dora is set to begin, according to city officials.

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A section of the road was washed out last year after record flooding in the area.

Crews are set to begin work on the road project Tuesday, and they will work "around the clock" for the next 32 days, city officials said.

The Middlesex Corporation was selected as the contractor for the project.

Work will include the reconstruction of the road and other improvements such as drainage updates and utility upgrades.

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While the work is completed, temporary measures have been put in place along the west side of Donnelly Street to help with water flow.

City officials said a detailed study of the entire drainage basin is being conducted to address system-wide conditions and prevent issues from happening again.

The project is expected to be completed by May.