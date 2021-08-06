Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Orlando, police say

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with another vehicle early Friday morning.

Orlando police say this happened in the 1800 block of N. Orange Ave.

Police say a motorcyclist struck another vehicle in the roadway. The motorcyclist was killed.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the cause of the crash.

N. Orange Ave. will be closed between E. New Hampshire St. and Yale St. for several hours, until the investigation is complete. This may impact morning traffic in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use N. Mills Av. as an alternative for north/south traffic.

