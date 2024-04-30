USF protester found with gun, 10 arrests made after pro-Palestinian rally on campus: University police chief

Ten protesters, including one who was found with a gun, were arrested on the University of South Florida's main campus after a pro-Palestinian rally, according to USF's Police Chief Daniel Nelson.

Dozens of protesters set up near Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on campus during Tuesday's event, which was held by the student group "Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society." However, school officials gave them a 5 p.m. deadline to be cleared off the property.

As law enforcement moved in, tear gas could be seen being deployed in the area in an aerial view from SkyFOX.

University officials said 75 to 100 protesters, including students and others not associated with USF, showed up with several items, including wood shields, umbrellas and tents. Law enforcement, as well as USF officials, said some participants in-person and on social media said they intended to use some items as weapons and to resist staff members and officers.

USF released a statement that said, in part: "The University of South Florida values the right to free speech and protecting the constitutional right for individuals and groups on campus to express themselves. This includes peaceful protests and demonstrations that occur regularly on USF’s three campuses without incident and are part of the public discourse of a university. However, the expression of free speech must remain peaceful and not violate the law or USF policies. The university has been clear that violence, threats, harassment and disruptions will not be tolerated."

The university said USF police determined that the protest was no longer peaceful, and participants were told to leave the area. USF said, "When participants refused to comply with the direction, university police with supporting law enforcement agencies dispersed the event. A number of individuals were taken into custody."

Nelson said during a Tuesday evening news conference that 10 people were arrested among the group. Officials have not identified them or said how many were affiliated with the university, but they did say one of the protesters had a gun in their waistband.

When asked if any of them got violent with law enforcement working to disperse the rally, Nelson said there were protesters who threw tear gas back at officers.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they assisted USF police with the 10 arrests that were made.

"I saw people running to the parking garage being chased. Mostly it was just police tackling students," USF student Isha Modha said. "I'm just so angry that protesting a genocide calls for the police. USF does not care about us."

Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society also organized Monday's protest, trying to set up tents on the university's lawn. It ended with the arrests of a student, employee and a third person not affiliated with the school.

USF officials said the group was placed on interim suspension last week after causing a reported disruption on campus, and according to university policy, couldn't hold events.

The university also said its policy doesn't allow tents on campus without permission. Students were warned ahead of time about the tent policy.

As students at universities across Florida hold similar protests, Governor Ron DeSantis said, "You have a right to say what you want. You have a right to express your opinions. You don’t have the right to commandeer the lawn on university campus. You don’t have a right to harass other people."

If protesters gather on campus again Wednesday, law enforcement officials say another 5 p.m. deadline will be in place for demonstrators to leave the area.

