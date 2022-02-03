More companies are offering cash for homes in Central Florida

Majorie and Jose Rivera are just two of many homebuyers who have received postcards in the mail from companies offering to buy their home in all cash, current condition, and closing on the day of your choice.



"We did get a lot of flyers, we still get phone calls, we get letters," the Rivera’s said.



We found out who is behind some of these postcards. Jeremy Brandt, the CEO of "1-800-CASH-OFFER" says companies like his are ramping up their marketing efforts to find potential sellers, and maybe even convince owners who haven’t even thought of selling.



"There are just not enough houses for the people that need to be in houses and live in houses," said Brandt.



There are pros and cons to this type of sale.



"It is getting harder for everyone to find a new home, especially buyers and realtors and companies that list those houses for sale," Freeman said.



Local real estate agent Bobby Freeman says while it may be a good option for people who need to get rid of their home and fast, people looking to get more bang for their buck, with time on their side, should weigh their options.



"I had a client recently give me a call, they got a postcard in the mail with a cash offer for $185,000. We evaluated the home and increased the home value and ended up selling it for $235,000 being on the market for one day," Freeman said.



Both agents and investors agree, a home in perfect condition could get 5-15% less in a quick sell than they would with an agent. They say it’s up to homeowners to make an educated decision.

Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.