More Americans rescued from Haiti arrive at Orlando’s International Airport on Monday

Another rescue flight from Haiti touched down safely at Orlando’s International Airport on Monday.

According to Florida’s Division of Emergency Management officials, the 14 U.S. citizens are all residents of Miami-Dade County. The ten adults and four children mark 62 Americans flown to central Florida over the last few days. Those rescued are met with various resources, as many leave everything behind, said Jesse Romimora.

"When people first get here, that’s when they start to realize everything they’re missing, because self-preservation has been the most important thing," Romimora said. "We don’t know what they’ve been lacking for the last couple of days, so we’re just ready to help and get them everything that we can, and if we don’t have it, we’re definitely going to go get it."

From food to accommodation, even Havana, a rescued emotional support dog greeted evacuees. According to Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it was initially believed 31 people would be on Monday night’s flight. However, the screening process revealed issues with differing visas.

Guthrie said additional rescue flights are planned, but the state constantly hits roadblocks.

"What we're running into trouble with now is, first, Cap-Haitian Airport… the individual that shows up on a day-to-day basis may not even be the same person – and they're asking for different information," Guthrie said. "That's what's happening right now, is they're now wanting them to go through Haiti immigration. There is no Haiti government. There is no immigration, so it's all falling on U.S. customs."

Guthrie said they are attempting to circumvent Haiti altogether by utilizing the Dominican Republic’s air space in an effort to avoid bureaucratic issues. That, too, is proving to be an issue, as the Dominican Republic has not yet signed off on that request.

Currently, Guthrie estimates around 300 Floridians and an additional 450 U.S. citizens remain in Haiti. He said they will continue to push forward with rescue flights for as long as they are legally allowed to do so.