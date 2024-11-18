Missing Florida boy's body found at Ormond Beach park, hours after he disappeared, police say

The Brief A missing 4-year-old boy in Ormond Beach has been found dead, police said. Waylon Child's body was found late Sunday by the Volusia County Dive Team, officials said. The boy went missing earlier Sunday while at the park with his dad and two siblings.



A missing 4-year-old boy in Ormond Beach has been found dead, police said late Sunday in a tragic update. The body of Waylon Childs was recovered around 9 p.m. by the Volusia County Dive Team, Ormond Beach Police said in a news release.

The boy's body was found in Central Park, 601 Fleming Avenue, where law enforcement and the public spent hours searching for him on Sunday afternoon and evening.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our hearts are with Waylon’s family during this unimaginable loss," said Ormond Police Chief Jesse Godfrey in a statement.

"We would like to thank the community and all the agencies involved for their support and efforts during this search. The Ormond Beach Police Department remains committed to standing with the family and our community in the days ahead."

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued shortly after 1 p.m.

Police said the boy, his father, and two of his siblings were all at Central Park earlier on Sunday – three boys all under the age of five. At some point, Waylon disappeared and was unable to be found.

Police said Waylon was autistic and nonverbal.