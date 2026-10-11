2 missing children found dead in Daytona Beach pond, police say

article

The Brief Two missing children, ages 5 and 3, were found dead in a pond in Daytona Beach after an extensive search Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police had previously issued a public alert for Elijah and Kashh after they were last seen walking near Clyde Morris Boulevard. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths while asking the community to respect the family's privacy.



Two young children who were reported missing in Daytona Beach Saturday were found dead in a nearby pond, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Daytona Beach missing children found dead

What we know:

Police said 5-year-old Elijah and 3-year-old Kashh were found dead in a nearby pond after authorities asked the public for help locating them.

PREVIOUS: Police search for 2 missing kids in Daytona Beach

The children were last seen walking in the area near 1361 N. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Daytona Beach, according to an earlier police alert from Saturday.

Circumstances behind children's deaths

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the children's deaths.

DBPD said it will not provide additional statements at this time.

Police investigation underway

What's next:

The Daytona Beach Police Department asked the community to allow investigators time to continue looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police also asked the public to respect the family's privacy as they navigate the loss.