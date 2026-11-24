The Brief President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Florida, making federal aid available to six counties, including Brevard. Assistance includes temporary housing, home repairs and help with uninsured property losses. Residents can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, while additional federal funding will support debris removal and emergency response.



President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Florida, making federal assistance available to residents and communities affected by severe storms and flooding that began Oct. 31, 2026, according to FEMA.

Six counties eligible for individual assistance

Big picture view:

The declaration makes federal funding available to individuals in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

Assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other recovery programs for individuals and families.

Residents who sustained damage should first file claims with their insurance providers before applying for federal assistance.

Applications can be submitted online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or through the FEMA app.

People who use relay services, including video relay or captioned telephone services, should provide FEMA with their relay service number.

Federal aid available for local governments

Federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis to state, tribal and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations, for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

The designated counties for this assistance are Brevard, Hardee, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and Palm Beach.

FEMA names federal coordinating officer

Brett H. Howard has been appointed federal coordinating officer to oversee recovery operations in the affected areas.

FEMA said additional counties could be added to the disaster declaration as damage assessments continue.