Police search for 2 missing kids in Daytona Beach

Officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating two boys who went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Police said 5-year-old Elijah and 3-year-old Kashh were last seen in the 1300 block of North Clyde Morris Boulevard on Saturday.

The boys were last seen walking on foot, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call DBPD.