Missing Child Alert issued for Seminole County teen
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert in search of a missing 15-year-old in Sanford.
Officials said Lariana Velez was last seen in the 100 block of Eslinger Way on Saturday.
Lariana Velez (FDLE photo).
She was last seen wearing a sweater, dark colored jeans, sandals and a bonnet.
According to a release, she is 5 feet 3 inches and weighing 183 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.