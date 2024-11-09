Missing Child Alert issued for Seminole County teen

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert in search of a missing 15-year-old in Sanford.

Officials said Lariana Velez was last seen in the 100 block of Eslinger Way on Saturday.

Lariana Velez (FDLE photo).

She was last seen wearing a sweater, dark colored jeans, sandals and a bonnet.

According to a release, she is 5 feet 3 inches and weighing 183 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.