Missing Child Alert issued for newborn in Seminole County

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have issued a Missing Child Alert for a newborn in Seminole County on Sunday evening.

FDLE said Tniyah Tyson has been missing since June 18 and may be in the company of 28-year-old Latraka Fairley and 41-year-old Timothy Tyson and were last seen in the 600 block of East Altamonte Drive.

Latraka Fairley (FDLE photo)

(Timothy Tyson. FDLE photo)

Officials said both adults are listed at 5 foot 8 inches. Timothy has a burn on his right hand and several tattoos, according to officials.

The pair may be traveling in a 2011 blue Range Rover Sport with Florida tag DWD1112 and may be headed to Bradford or Clay County, officials said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are urged to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.