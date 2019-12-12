Missing child alert issued for Lee County infant

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby from Lee County.

8-month-old Bella Giorgi may be traveling with 32-year-old Stephanie Giorgi in a 2015, white Chrysler 200 with Florida tag number NEVF48.

They were last seen in the area of 20000 Ardore Lane in Estero, Florida and may now be in the Hialeah area.

Anyone who sees Bella or Stephanie Giorgi or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff's Office.