Missing Child Alert canceled after 11-year-old Miami girl found safe

The statewide Missing Child Alert that was issued Monday for an 11-year-old Miami girl has been canceled.

The little girl was reported missing Monday morning and Miami police immediately made it an all-hands situation, with the girl's whole family helping in the search.

Police went door-to-door looking for the girl but no one had seen her.

Miami PD said she was located Tuesday and appeared to be OK. She was being checked by Miami Fire Rescue crews, just in case.