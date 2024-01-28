VIDEO: Missing 11-year-old girl found in park bathroom by HCSO K9

K9 Mary Lu helped find a missing and endangered 11-year-old girl on Friday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 8 p.m., HCSO says Deputy Sarah Ernstes and K9 Mary Lu responded to the 16000 block of Carlton Lake Drive to help search for the missing child.

They tracked the 11-year-old to a neighbor's house, where they learned the residents had given her a ride to a nearby apartment complex in Wimauma, according to deputies.

HCSO says they went to the location and K9 Mary Lu alerted deputies to a locked bathroom door at a park in the area.

Deputies found the missing girl inside the locked bathroom and were able to successfully talk her into unlocking the door, according to officials. The sheriff's office says the child was found safe and without injury.

"Our teamHCSO K9 Unit has once again proven its invaluable role in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "With their exceptional skills, they successfully located and brought home a missing 11-year-old girl, reuniting her safely with her family. I couldn't be prouder of our team's commitment to service and determination to protect and serve."