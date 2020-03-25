Minnesota school resource officer keeping up his daily doodles despite school closure

A school resource officer in New Brighton, Minnesota known for his daily doodles isn’t letting the fact that schools are closed keep him from trying to brighten students’ days with his drawings.

Three years ago, Officer Brian DeDemonices, also known as Officer “DeDo”, started doodling on the dry erase boards scattered around the three schools he works at, using his kooky cartoons as a way to connect with students.

New Brighton, Minnesota school resource officer Brian DeDominces is keeping up his popular daily doodles during the school closure. (New Brighton Department of Public Safety)

Schools in Minnesota are closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Officer DeDo is still on the job and appears to be keeping up his popular daily doodles.

The New Brighton Department of Public Safety shared a photo Wednesday of one of Officer DeDo’s doodles on display on a whiteboard outside Sunnyside Elementary School.

Students seem to miss Officer DeDo and his drawings as well, as someone scribbled “I miss your laughing,” underneath.