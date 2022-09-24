Expand / Collapse search

Mike's Hard Lemonade wants to pay you to take time off from work

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 10:28PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Brand Innovators @ SXSW article

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 10: Mike's Hard Lemonade at Brand Innovators @ SXSW on March 10, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Brand Innovators LLC)

Mike's Hard Lemonade is stepping up and helping those who don't have paid time off, or PTO, as the seasons change and the weather gets cooler. 

The beverage supplier said it's giving $200, an average day's ages, to selected people from now until September 28. 

Wages will be paid through Venmo or Zelle. 

Those who are interested can go to the company's website and request Mike's Time Off, or MTO. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 