Michelle Parker update: Dale Smith Jr. pleads not guilty, denied bond in ex-fiancé's presumed death

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The Brief Dale Smith Jr., the ex-fiancé of Michelle Parker, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree murder in connection to Parker's 2011 disappearance and presumed death, officials said. A Florida judge ordered Smith to be held on no bond, pending a potential Arthur hearing requested by Smith's defense attorney. Parker disappeared on Nov. 17, 2011, after dropping her kids off at Smith's home, officials said. She has never been seen, heard, or found since. Smith has long been considered a suspect in her disappearance, but had not been arrested or charged with her disappearance until now.



Dale Smith Jr., the ex-fiancé of Michelle Parker, who disappeared in November 2011, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder related to her disappearance and death.

The Orlando Police Department announced Smith's arrest on Wednesday, Oct. 14, which came nearly 15 years after Parker disappeared. She has not been heard from or seen since, and her body has not been found.

Dale Smith pleads not guilty, judge ordered him held on no bond

What we know:

On Thursday afternoon, Smith made his first court appearance in front of a judge regarding potential bond. A judge ordered him to be held without bond, pending a potential request for an Arthur hearing, which is a bond hearing for more serious alleged offenses.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dale Smith Jr. appears in court on Oct. 15, 2026, a day after he was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the 2011 disappearance and presumed death of Michelle Parker.

Smith also pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder through his attorney, according to court records. Aside from stating his name to the judge, Smith did not talk during the hearing.

Judge orders Dale Smith's arrest affidavit sealed

On Wednesday, a judge ordered the affidavit for Smith's arrest warrant and the arrest warrant itself to be sealed, barring it from public release, citing a request from a detective with the Orlando Police Department. The motion did not cite the specific reasons.

Michelle Parker's disappearance

The backstory:

Michelle Parker, a mother of three, disappeared on Nov. 17, 2011 in Orlando after dropping her children off at Smith's house, the father of her children. It was the same day that Smith and Parker appeared in an episode of "The People's Court," which was recorded before her disappearance.

The day after she was reported missing, Parker's Hummer was found abandoned in a parking lot. Weeks later, her cell phone was found at the bottom of a pond.

Police have long said Smith was considered to be a suspect in her disappearance. However, he had not been arrested or charged in her disappearance or death, until last week.

'The People's Court' episode

Big picture view:

In "The People's Court" TV episode, Dale Smith Jr. sued Michelle Parker over a $5,000 engagement ring. According to the episode, the two got into a heated argument while on a trip. During that argument, Smith demanded the ring back. Parker threw it at him, and it apparently went over the balcony of their hotel room, and was lost.

The judge ultimately ordered both of them to split the cost of the ring: $2,500 each.