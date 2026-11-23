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The Brief The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced it will close Monday through Thursday because of last week's flooding. The zoo's annual Asian Lantern Festival has also been paused because floodwaters crept onto the festival's path.



On Monday, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens said it would close through Thanksgiving. The closure comes after the zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival was paused following last week's rainfall, which flooded the event’s paths.

Zoo closes ahead of Thanksgiving

What we know:

The Central Florida Zoo will be closed from Monday to Thanksgiving due to last week's heavy rainfall, zoo officials said.

Zoo officials asked guests to keep an eye for any updates on their social media.

Asian Lantern Festival put on pause

The backstory:

The organization sent out a notice Sunday informing guests that the zoo's annual Asian Lantern Festival would also be paused after rainfall flooded some of the paths.

The zoo will email ticket holders for this week to reschedule or cancel, the notice said.