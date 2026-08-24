Melbourne mom thanking Good Samaritan strangers who helped her son during scooter accident

The Brief Joshua Morris, 12, suffered a concussion after falling from his scooter while riding home from school. Good Samaritans and students stopped to help until first responders arrived. His mother is urging parents to make sure children wear helmets on bikes and scooters.



A 12-year-old boy suffered a concussion after he was thrown from his scooter while riding home from school.

That has prompted his mother to urge parents to make sure their children wear helmets while riding bikes and scooters.

Strangers rush to help

The backstory:

Joshua, a 12-year-old student, was riding his scooter home during the first week of school when he hit a crack or a rock on the sidewalk near Eau Gallie Boulevard and Croton Road. The fall threw him to the ground, causing him to strike his head. He did not have a helmet on at the time of the crash.

The fall left him lying limp on the sidewalk, but nearby students and community members quickly jumped into action. One stranger stabilized Joshua's neck until first responders arrived, while a student used Joshua's phone to call his mother, allowing her to arrive on the scene within minutes.

"In a split second, something like this can happen," said his mother, Daphne Morris. "Josh was just laying there, so it was a scary scene."

Melbourne police arrived to the incident, as well, even though the accident didn’t involve any other vehicles.

Road to recovery

Following the accident, Joshua was diagnosed with a concussion, a significant bump on his head and ongoing constant headaches. He was treated at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando and has since been released. While Morris isn't sure when she will feel comfortable letting her son ride his scooter to school again, she expressed deep gratitude for the good Samaritans who stepped up at a crucial moment.

"They were there with us, and it was something that you didn't expect," Morris said. "I'm very blessed, and it could have been a lot worse. It could have been a lot worse."

She acknowledged how frightening it was to see her son motionless, adding, "You think the worst, and especially when he’s just laid out there."

Mom's plea for helmet safety

Now, Morris is using her family's terrifying experience to urge other parents to insist their children wear helmets every time they ride a scooter or e-bike this school year.

"The helmet, it changes everything," Morris emphasized.

While Florida's heat often leads kids to complain about wearing protective gear, safety advocates and parents like Morris stress that a brief moment of discomfort is worth it to prevent severe, life-altering injuries or worse.