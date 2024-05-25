Mega Millions jackpot grows to $489 million after no grand prize winner

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $489 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers plus the Mega ball in Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 46, 54, 56, 67 and 70 with a Mega ball of 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

While nobody won the estimated $453 million jackpot Friday night, one player in California matched all five white balls to win $1 million, and one player in Texas matched all five white balls and the Megaplier to win $3 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will attempt to win the estimated $489 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $226.4 million. If there is no grand prize winner on Tuesday, then the next jackpot will likely surpass $536 million, which would be among the top 10 prizes in the game's history.

Winners typically select the cash prize option over the Mega Millions annuity that's paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on March 26, when a winner in New Jersey matched all six numbers to take home the $1.13 billion prize , which was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on the night of the Tuesday and Friday draws.

