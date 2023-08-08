Whoever wins the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is getting the largest prize in the game's history

If you're lucky enough to win Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.58 billion, you'd be making history.

Tonight's prize is the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, the lottery game said in a press release. It's also the third-largest in U.S. history, following the November 2022 Powerball drawing that yielded a $2.04 billion payout and another Powerball drawing in January 2016 where someone won $1.586 billion.

The previous Mega Millions record is held by a winning ticket sold in South Carolina in October 2018 worth $1.537 billion, the first time the jackpot surpassed $1 billion.

Before that, the Mega Millions jackpot swelled past $1 billion four times, including in this current run which hasn't seen a winner since April.

"It's entertaining for our players, and all of us, to see the Mega Millions jackpot roll to what looks like an all-time game record," said Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. "As jackpot fever continues to sweep the nation, we remind everyone to play responsibly. We also want to thank our players and retailers for their support, which helps us fund good causes in every Mega Millions jurisdiction."

Tuesday's drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets for the drawing can be purchased up until 10 p.m. ET.

The jackpot has an estimated $783.3 million cash value.

Biggest Mega Millions jackpots in history

August 8, 2023: $1.580 billion October 12, 2018: $1.537 billion (winning ticket sold in South Carolina) January 13, 2023: $1.348 billion (winning ticket sold in Maine) July 29, 2022: $1.337 billion (winning ticket sold in Illinois) January 22, 2021: $1.050 billion (winning ticket sold in Michigan) March 30, 2012: $656 million (winning tickets sold in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland) December 17, 2013: $648 million (winning tickets sold in California, Georgia) July 24, 2018: $543 million (winning ticket sold in California) July 8, 2016: $536 million (winning ticket sold in Indiana) March 30, 2018: $533 million (winning ticket sold in New Jersey)

