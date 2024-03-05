Mega Millions drawing: Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s jackpot

article

Are you feeling lucky?

The Mega Millions drawing was Tuesday night so be sure to check your tickets.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are 49, 2, 50, 70, and 61 with a Mega ball of 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

The winner can get a cash option of $314.4 million.

Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The current $650 million jackpot is the seventh-largest prize ever offered by the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $650 million after no one matched the winning numbers drawn last Friday.

Friday night’s winning numbers were 61, 33, 15, 37, and 55 and the Mega ball number was 24. The Megaplier was 4X.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on August 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.