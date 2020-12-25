Meals on Wheels delivers meals in Seminole County on Christmas

Meals on Wheels in Seminole County delivered meals to seniors on Christmas Day.

The goal of Meals on Wheels is to deliver food to seniors so they’re not hungry and they’re not lonely. The organization delivered 260 meals and gifts to seniors for the holiday. FOX 35 tagged along with volunteers as they made their stops."

"It’s just nice to start the Christmas morning this way," volunteer Michelle Konsens said.

Each person is given a meal that included dessert and a gift. All of the gifts were donated by members of the community.

The organization always looks forward to the deliveries.

"It is very important because there are people who have no one to come by and say ‘Merry Christmas,’ Meals on Wheels Home Delivered Meals Coordinator Rubie Pettway said. "No one to come by and visit and that will receive no gifts or meals other than the ones that we will deliver today. Some of the volunteers actually sing carols to them. So, they’ll be very excited."